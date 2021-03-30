Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $314.55 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $314.55 million and approximately $120.12 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001837 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 391,403,158 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

