HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE HLS traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.79. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.76. The stock has a market cap of C$644.71 million and a P/E ratio of -41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

