Hoese & Co LLP Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,194. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.21 and a 1 year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.