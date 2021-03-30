Hoese & Co LLP Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.21. 73,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

