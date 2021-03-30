Hoese & Co LLP Buys Shares of 88,268 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after buying an additional 687,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

