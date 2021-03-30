Hoese & Co LLP Invests $1.01 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 205,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $334.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

