Hoese & Co LLP Invests $1.61 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,577 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

