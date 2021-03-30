Hoese & Co LLP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 406.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.91. 63,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

