Hoese & Co LLP Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. 4,261,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

