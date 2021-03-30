Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03). 88,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 394,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.34. The firm has a market cap of £365.40 million and a P/E ratio of 257.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00.

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 175,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total value of £356,790.77 ($466,149.43).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

