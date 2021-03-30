Holo (HOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.96 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 36% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 129.7% against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,868.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00647925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Holo

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,146,173,234 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.