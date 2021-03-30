home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 2.3%

home24 SE (ETR:H24) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €20.19 ($23.75) and last traded at €20.36 ($23.95). 241,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.83 ($24.51).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get home24 alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.41 million and a P/E ratio of -28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.09.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.