Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOK. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,454 shares of company stock worth $3,738,175. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HOOK stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $355.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.18.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
