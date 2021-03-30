Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOK. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,454 shares of company stock worth $3,738,175. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $355.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

