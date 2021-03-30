Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 106,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,902,988 shares.The stock last traded at $7.22 and had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $92,919.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,548 shares in the company, valued at $327,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

