Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.13. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,652,910 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75.

In other news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUSA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

