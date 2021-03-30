Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,600 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Howmet Aerospace worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

