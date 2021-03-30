H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.56

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 80086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in H&R Block by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.