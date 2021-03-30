H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.59

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.59 and traded as high as C$14.57. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 533,096 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.59.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,308,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,992,287.87. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00. Insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481 in the last quarter.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

