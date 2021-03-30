Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Nordson worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nordson by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.69. 2,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,299. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average of $197.01. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.