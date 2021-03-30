Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 22,421 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,626,000 after buying an additional 168,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,473 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,052,000.

Shares of EWT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 538,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,946. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

