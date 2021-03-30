Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,101 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Shares of AYI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $148.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

