Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 62,926 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 595,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,587,989. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

