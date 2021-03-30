Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 94,773 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 299.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,182. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

