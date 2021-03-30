Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Autoliv worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Autoliv by 112.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Autoliv by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,273. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $99.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

