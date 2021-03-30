Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.04. 449,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

