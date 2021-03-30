Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 24,980 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,708,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.61 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

