Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 35,400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 118.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE remained flat at $$141.86 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average is $125.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.96 and a twelve month high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.