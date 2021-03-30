Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,066 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie increased their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. 322,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,014. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

