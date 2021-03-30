Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 6,826 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90,865 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.21. 5,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 602.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.61. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

