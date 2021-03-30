Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 9,702 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.97. 6,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

