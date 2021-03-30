Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,324 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.85% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,083,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $3,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

Shares of HEC stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,438. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.