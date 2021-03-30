Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MongoDB by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $30,014,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $7,946,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.71 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total value of $4,869,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,470,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,507,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

