Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,011 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 486,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,577,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

BNR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. 2,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

