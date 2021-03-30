Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,992 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. 136,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,297. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

