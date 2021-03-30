Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 552,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

