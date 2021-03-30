Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354,066 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of B2Gold worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 802,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.