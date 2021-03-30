Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 6,375,656 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 630,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 160,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 132,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

