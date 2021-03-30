Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Acacia Communications worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

In other Acacia Communications news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,785 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA remained flat at $$114.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.