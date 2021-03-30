Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.63 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 354,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,908,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,586 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $90.02. 5,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

