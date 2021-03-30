Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,339 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of L Brands worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE:LB traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $62.07. 101,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.