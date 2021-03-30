Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of STE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $131.14 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.