Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.