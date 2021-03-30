Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,361,000 after buying an additional 2,301,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $66,455,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $36,824,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,949. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

