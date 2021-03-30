Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,539 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after buying an additional 1,773,809 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,053,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. 213,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

