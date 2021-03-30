Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 172.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,079 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Afya worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Afya by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Afya by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFYA. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of AFYA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 5,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,014. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

