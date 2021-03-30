Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,877 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 153.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 211,968 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,294,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in LPL Financial by 61.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $147.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

