Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 40.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 179.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 466.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Wayfair by 278.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 308.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,387,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W traded down $14.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day moving average is $279.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

