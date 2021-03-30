Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 119.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $72.84. 6,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,978. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.