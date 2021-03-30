Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $121.46. 127,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

