Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of JOYY worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $132,415,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $88,938,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after acquiring an additional 869,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,322,000 after acquiring an additional 444,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 87,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

